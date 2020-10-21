  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14; Sidharth Shukla tells 'I've a GF at home' to Gauahar; SidNaaz fans wonder if it is Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla told Gauahar Khan that he has a girlfriend at home during a task in Bigg Boss 14, here's how his and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz's fans have reacted to his statement on National TV.
October 21, 2020
Sidharth Shukla asks Gauahar Khan NOT to touch him as he has a girlfriend at home; Here's how SidNaaz fans reacted Bigg Boss 14; Sidharth Shukla tells 'I've a GF at home' to Gauahar; SidNaaz fans wonder if it is Shehnaaz Gill
Sidharth Shukla's relationship status has been the most discussed topic ever since his stint in Bigg Boss 13. The handsome hunks closeness to Shehnaaz Gill in the house caught many eyeballs. While Shehnaaz confessed having feelings for Sidharth, the latter never really opened up about the same. However, Sidharth's recent conversation with Gauahar Khan in Bigg Boss 14 regarding his 'love life' caught everyone's attention. 

It so happened that during a task, Sidharth was trying to get goofy with Gauahar and her team. He is seen admitting that he has a girlfriend at home, leaving everyone startled. Sidharth is seen asking Gauahar not to touch him and says, 'You can’t be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home.' As Sidharth said this statement, had a smile on his face. Owing to Sidharth and Shehnaaz's closeness in BB 13, many of SidNaaz fans have speculated if he was talking about the Punjabi Katrina Kaif yesterday. 

The duo's fans also started trending Sid's dialogue 'I have a girlfriend at home' on Twitter, as shared their opinions on his admission about love. 

Take a look at SidNaaz fans' reaction here: 

Previously Sidharth also spoke about his bond with Shehnaaz while getting chatty with Hina and Gauahar in the BB 14 house. SidNaaz were touted to be the highlight of the previous season, and many loved their camaraderie. The two also did a song after the reality show titled 'Bhula Dunga.' It is speculated that Shehnaaz will enter season 14 as a special guest, but nothing has been confirmed yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

