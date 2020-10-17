Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla VS Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan: Who do you think was right in the verbal spat?

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan had a fight with Sidharth Shukla over the task. Who do you think was right amongst them? VOTE.

Bigg Boss 14 has been keeping it interesting with the entire seniors vs freshers angle this year. It is already known that Sidharth Shukla, , Gauahar Khan have entered the BB house as seniors along with 11 contestants. While Sara Gurpal was the first contestant to be out, thanks to seniors, this time around, the seniors themselves got into a verbal spat over a task. In the last episode, we saw that Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin were performing a task which could guarantee them their personal belongings.

During the task while Sidharth was completely favouring Nikki, Hina and Gauahar stood for what they thought was right. Amid this, Sidharth started yelling and shouting which irked Hina and Gauahar and they asked him to calm down. This led to a verbal spat between the seniors. Sidharth even went on to say that 'abusing is OK' on National TV which further irked a section of people on social media. On the other hand, Hina and Gauahar tried to reason with Sidharth and after much deliberation and conversations, Jasmin was announced as the winner of the task.

However, on social media, the viewers are divided. Sidharth's loyal fans have been supporting him despite his alleged aggressive behaviour inside, while Hina and Gauahar have also received a lot of support, not just from fans but also former contestants. Well, whose side are you on? Comment and let us know who do you think is right in this fight?

