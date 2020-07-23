Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya co star to be a part of Salman Khan's show this year?

According to reports, Neha Sharma who will soon be seen in a music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya opposite Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, has been approached to be part of Bigg Boss season 14. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 14 has been creating buzz for a long time now. Names of several well-known celebrities have been rumoured to be a part of 's upcoming reality show. BB 14 is all set to on go floors from September this year, and as the days are passing by, news about the contestants, format, and more are getting bigger. Now, the name of another popular personality being approached for Bigg Boss 14 is doing rounds.

The person in question has a close connection with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Well, we're talking about none other than Sidharth's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' co-star Neha Sharma. The Bollywood diva has apparently been approached to be part of BB 14. A report in the Times of India states Neha Sharma has been approached by the makers of BB 14. The report further states that along with Neha, TV actress Jasmin Bhasin of Naagin 4 fame has been called for BB 14, and in high probability, the two are expected to participate in Bigg Boss season 14.

Neha stepped in Bollywood with the movie Crook opposite Emraan Hashmi. She was also seen in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, and Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum among others. Currently, the Bollywood diva is prepping up for her music video release, 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya,' with Sidharth Shukla, who lifted the BB 13 trophy. The song is all set to drop on July 31 (2020) at 11 am, and fans are super excited about it.

Interestingly, both Neha and Jasmin have worked with Sidharth Shukla. While Neha will soon be seen in the song with him, Jasmin was his co-star in the show Dil Se Dil Tak co-starring . Well, the news has not been confirmed either by the makers or Neha yet. But, if it is true, then it would be interesting to see the two beauties on BB 14. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Bigg Boss season 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

