Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla's fans are 'elated' as their 'king' is set to RETURN with Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house today with its grand premiere. Ahead of the season's release, Sidharth's fans have taken to social media to express their happiness as he will make is grand comeback on TV tonight.

Take a look at SidHeart's love for Sidharth here:

Walk like you are a king or walk like you don't care who Is a king @sidharth_shukla#KingSidharthShuklaIsBack pic.twitter.com/6RbdzMFopH — Thomas shelby (@navjot686) October 3, 2020

Tonight we shall witness a Moment of the Arrival of a Storm, the King shall be back to take his throne! There will be a lot of ups and downs again,.but till we stand united as his kingdom nothing can stop him from emerging as a fearless Warrior.#KingSidharthShuklaIsBack — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC (@SidShukla_1) October 3, 202

Sid's new insta story!!!! I've missed seeing bb related updates on his accs so much lmao...takes me back to bb13 times...the excitement, the anxiety, the rollercoaster of emotions!!! Im so anxious...praying sid's bb14 journey goes smoothly #KingSidharthShuklaIsBack pic.twitter.com/XROW5Qmbgx — (@flakeofice) October 3, 2020

Great he has proved it and will be fun tonight to see #kingSidharthShuklaIsBack in the house ! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) October 3, 2020

Really feel happy everytime there is a trend. Hope we always stay united like this for our hero and keep supporting him. Remember how Sid made us feel. Remember what he is about. Never stop loving him because he truly deserves the world. #KingSidharthShuklaIsBack pic.twitter.com/P7afFusFAh — sal. (@saleha_xo) October 3, 2020

From CONTESTANT NUMBER 1 OF BB 13

To ~~ winner Of Season 13 His journey Had been Surreal

He set the standards TOO HIGH WHICH Is impossible To beat The king is All Set To shine Again from where it all starts@sidharth_shukla#KingSidharthShuklaIsBack pic.twitter.com/I5MvC9ZPK0 — P. I. E. C. E. S (@Sorlet04) October 3, 2020

