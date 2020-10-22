Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla's fans give him 'warm welcome' on social media after his stint in Salman Khan's

Sidharth Shukla's fans are showering love on him for his fun-loving and entertaining stint in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior. Take a look at SidHearts' tweets here.

Sidharth Shukla entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior along with and Gauahar Khan. The two-week-long journey of seniors in the BB 14 house, came to an end yesterday. Sidharth's fans took to social media to give him a 'warm welcome' after showering love on him for his fun-loving and entertaining stint in Bigg Boss 14.

Take a look at SidHearts' tweets here:

Always Proud of My Decision to Choose You as My idol.

Thank You For existing @sidharth_shukla

Super Proud Of You#WeWelcomeSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/W5gVCyxe6P &mdash (@Wassup_Shant) October 22, 2020

the show revolves around him and for good reason.

He was always a fair sanchalak and takes the right stand and can fight the whole world for the right.

no one in the house has the class of siddharth shukla.#WeWelcomeSidharthShukla — AARYAN (@nobitaAARYAN) October 22, 2020

Sidharth You are beyond BB We are happy that we would get to see you back into your craft, the most Amazing actor that you are. Can't wait for you to make an announcement of your next project Waiting to see our Actor Sidharth Yes #WeWelcomeSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/9ShVcCp4vX — Gouthami(@Gouthu_Murthy) October 22, 2020

I Pray Maa Durga to give you tons of Blessings and should always keep away from Evil Eyes . Give you strength to fight from all obstacles in your life and will protect you wherever you go.@sidharth_shukla#WeWelcomeSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/goq9AWwZH5 — (@RiaJhaa) October 22, 2020

Nishant said yesterday “Hum aise khele gaye jaise Sid khelta tha. He never played for himself. He played for his team always” THIS IS THE MAN WE STAN. MAKES ME SO PROUD. DOSRO KI TARAH NAHI HAI #WeWelcomeSidharthShukla — Mishti (@SidaurSana) October 22, 2020

Uffff I will miss your goofy self sid. I will miss this unfiltered sid. @sidharth_shukla #WeWelcomeSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/Ppx2RVnEKy — Sara (@agirlnamedsaraa) October 22, 2020

We saw same Sidharth in BB14 what he was in BB13 . He didn't change even a little. Attitude, Passion, Communication , Integrity, Self Confidance, Optimism, Motivation ...@sidharth_shukla was Clear and Real .#WeWelcomeSidharthShukla — . (@BBTHIRTEEN1) October 22, 2020

Storyteller Sid was everyone’s favorite. We’ll miss hearing your childhood stories & the child in you that will come out while narrating the stories. You gave us the best memories to keep w/ us forever. #WeWelcomeSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/rM8NL6YDbS — hiza (@nakhrehiza) October 22, 2020

Sidharth we are super proud of your journey, these 2 weeks were a treat to our eyes watching you everyday Live, your daily chores , listening to your childhood stories, your life advises and your loving caring and Entertaining Persona You are the KING#WeWelcomeSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/I0O55nYCEP — सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (@Sid_ShuklaFC) October 22, 2020

