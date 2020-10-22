  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla's fans give him 'warm welcome' on social media after his stint in Salman Khan's

Sidharth Shukla's fans are showering love on him for his fun-loving and entertaining stint in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior. Take a look at SidHearts' tweets here.
10833 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla's fans give him 'warm welcome' on social media after his stint in Salman Khan's show
Sidharth Shukla entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. The two-week-long journey of seniors in the BB 14 house, came to an end yesterday. Sidharth's fans took to social media to give him a 'warm welcome' after showering love on him for his fun-loving and entertaining stint in Bigg Boss 14. 

Take a look at SidHearts' tweets here: 

Credits :Twitter

