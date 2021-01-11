Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan all set to put housemates on spot via open nominations

In tonight's episode, Salman Khan will be seen grilling the housemates through the nominations. The Bigg Boss 14 host will ask housemates to tell him who they want to nominate for eviction this week. Not just this, Sultani Akhada will see Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik on the spot.

After an emotional ride, last night due to Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction, housemates of Bigg Boss 14 are still trying to recover from it. However, tonight, on Somvaar Ka Vaar, will be raising the stakes of the season by conducting open nominations. Ensuring that there is no shortage of entertainment or drama when host Salman will be seen taking over the stage on the Somvaar Ka Vaar episode tonight. Starting with a very thorny path, Salman will be seen asking the contestants to name the one housemate from among them whom they want to lay thorns for.

We will get to see first, Vikas laying thorns in Arshi’s path as he feels she doesn’t care for people who care about her. On the other hand, Aly, who was heartbroken last night after Jasmin’s exit, will be seen choosing Rakhi as she had wished ill for him and Jasmin. Rahul, Arshi and Eijaz will all be seen choosing Rubina. Seeing how the three betray her, Rubina will be seen thanking all of them. She will be seen telling them that their ill-intentions and strategies have made her a stronger person.

Post this, Salman will commence the nominations process. Two contestants will be asked to enter the confession room. They will be given options of the housemate they want to nominate. Vikas and Rubina will be the first ones to go inside and will be seen having a huge debate on who to nominate between Aly and Rahul. Incidentally, Aly, and Rahul will be heading for the process next. They will have to decide whether to nominate Nikki or Arshi. While Aly will feel Nikki needs to be nominated, Rahul will want Arshi to be nominated. The nominations will put all of them in a fix.

Next up, we will get to see the two great rivals Arshi and Rubina locking horns in the Sultani Akhada. The two ladies will be seen entering the ‘Sultani Akhada’, where they will get a chance to battle it out in two rounds. The first round will be based on a debate where the two will have to explain verbally why they are better than each other. The next round will see them stepping into the fighting pit and have a go at each other with giant paddles. Amid all this, it will be interesting to see who all will get nominated for eviction this week. Stay tuned for more updates.

