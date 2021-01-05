Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat discusses marriage proposals for Arshi Khan from Haryana

Sonali Phogat along with other contestants were seen discussing the marriage of Arshi Khan in an unseen video.

The Bigg Boss season 14 is full of unexpected twists and surprises. The last week was full of love confessions. Recently, Rahul Mahajan has got evicted from the show and the competition is between Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Sonali Phogat, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. In the latest video, we can see Sonali Phogat discussing a marriage proposal for Arshi Khan and other contestants are also enjoying the discussion.

Both Sonali and Arshi are very close. The video shows Arshi Khan, Sonali, and Eijaz Khan sitting on the dining table and talking. Suddenly, Sonali Phogat suggests a proposal for Arshi from Haryana. Arshi says she wants a rich partner. To which Sonali replied, "Ha ek chora hai. Gurgaon me hai aur mai chotu se puch rahi hu. Chotu usko puch liyo dekh lega . Chori pasand hai toh bata diye. Baat Karleyange."

Abhinav Shukla, Eijaaz Khan and Aly Goni are also seen enjoying the discussion and teasing her. Sonali Phogat also mentioned that the boy has his own helicopter too.

Later, Aly Goni also asked if the boy has any sister. He said, "Helicopter hai toh mai kya Jasmine bhi mann jaegi" and everyone started laughing.

It was last week during the new year celebration, Jasmin Bhasin had confessed her love for Aly and asked him to convince her parents. They both also enjoyed dancing and fans loved their chemistry.

