Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat gives blessings to Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin: I pray that god keep you both together

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Sonali Phogat called her feelings for Aly Goni one-sided and also told everyone that he is a nice boy.

Last night, Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode started with a fun note. After Sonali Phogat sang Ehsaan Tera Hoga, the superstar host started teasing her for her feelings for Aly Goni. Salman then pointed out that Aly was feeling shy and drew all the housemates’ attention to him. He further told Aly jokingly that, 'Jasmin bahar dekh rahi hai (Jasmin is seeing all this outside the house).' He also said that Aly is the one who started everything.

Later, Aly clarified that he only encouraged Sonali to express her feelings if not by words then through her eyes as she doesn't speak too much. Soon, the Sultan actor said that this was not only misleading but also leading. It made all the contestants laugh and Arshi teasingly said, 'What a trending couple'. However, Sonali accepted her one-sided feelings for Aly and also told everyone that he is a nice boy.

She further stated, "Yeh Jasmin ke hain, unhi ke rahein...Mera aashirwad hai, aap dono ki jodi bani rahe (He belongs to Jasmin, I pray that god keep you both together). Soon after this, Rahul Vaidya started singing 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' for the Aly and Sonali.

Later, on Salman's popular number 'Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai', Aly and Sonali danced their hearts out. Even the Bollywood star grooved to the beats of the song.

Earlier, evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin had confessed her feelings for her BFF Aly Goni; the latter also reciprocated.

Credits :Times Of India

