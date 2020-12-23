Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat grooves to 'Mitwa' from Aamir Khan's Lagaan with Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan; Watch

Sonali Phogat entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild contestant yesterday is enjoying her time in the house. A video of her dancing to the song 'Mitwa' with Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan has surfaced online.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants may fight for the entire day, but there's only time when they forget all their tensions and embrace positivity. Yes, you guessed it right, it is the morning time. When the music plays, the housemates wake up in a fresh mood to begin a new day. If you're an avid Bigg Boss viewer you must be aware of the ritual to dance to the peppy Bollywood songs played in the morning.

Whether you're a dancer or a non-dancer, almost everyone grooves to the songs, to start the day in a happy mood. Yesterday, the BB 14 contestants welcomed wild card contestant Sonali Phogat. The actress-turned-politician seems to be enjoying her stay completely, as she tries to form connections in the house. A video of Sonali grooving to 'Mitwa' from Mitwa' from 's movie Lagaan with co-contestants Rubina Dialik and Arshi Khan has surfaced on social media. In the clip, Sonali looks quite content as she matches steps with Arshi and Rubina to begin a new day in the BB 14 house. Arshi and Rubina also seem to enjoy Sonali's company. While Arshi is dressed in her stylish nightgown, Rubina looks cute in an all-pink night suit, while Sonali ji stuns in a red t-shirt and black trousers.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Sonali Phogat REACTS to Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan's ugly fight: I empathise with him

Take a look at the BTS video from BB 14 here:

Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat has gained quite a lot of popularity through her TikTok videos, and it looks like she's all prepped up to spread her magic in the BB 14 also. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sonali Phogat REVEALS why Rubina Dilaik is her favourite contestant on the show

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×