Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat holding on to her daughter Yashodhara in THESE adorable pics is all things love

Sonali Phogat, who is currently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14, shares a beautiful equation with her 14-year-old daughter Yashodhara.

Bigg Boss 14 witnessed a new twist in the game after Sonali Phogat had entered the house as a wild card contestant. The actress, who seemed to be a little inactive in her early days in the house, has now been one of the most talked about contestant, courtesy her nasty fight with Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. In fact, the lady was even schooled by host for her foul language towards Rubina. On the other hand, Sonali also made the headlines during the family week, after her 14-year-old daughter Yashodhara had entered the BB house during the family week.

Interestingly, Sonali and Yashodhara’s adorable equation made our hearts melt and it was a treat to watch the mother-daughter duo. Recently, we got our hands on some of the adorable pics of Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant wherein she was seen holding on to her daughter and they were all things love. These pics were from their mother-daughter time and spoke volumes about their unconditional love and strong bond.

Take a look at Sonali Phogat and Yashodhara’s adorable pics:

Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat also made the headlines after she confessed her liking towards Aly Goni. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, while Salman teased Aly and Sonali about their growing proximity, the latter accepted that she does like Aly and enjoys his company. On the other hand, Aly is head over heels in love with Jasmin Bhasin. After confessing his love for her, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is planning to marry her now.

