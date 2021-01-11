Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat tells Salman she waits to hear her name from him; Latter says 'You're doing well'

In yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was all praises for the wildcard contestant Sonali Phogat, who complained to the superstar for not saying anything to her.

Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting with each passing day and is surely keeping us all on the edge of our seat. Yesterday, we saw one of the strongest contenders Jasmin Bhasin getting evicted from the reality show. Post this, Aly Goni and all other housemates were left shocked by Jasmin’s eviction. Notably, besides a lot of drama and heated arguments, we often saw Sonali Phogat time and again expressing her fondness for . She has often said that she has huge admiration for the superstar.

The same happened during yesterday's episode. While Salman was talking to other contestants, Sonali tells the Dabangg Khan that he never says anything for her. Not just this, Sonali also made him count on all the activities that she has been doing last week telling him that she always wait to hear her name from him. Listening to this Salman tells her, "Are you inside the house?"

“You doing well. Aap bahot acchi jaa rahi hai! You start going wrong, I will start saying to you. The superstar told the actress turned politician. The Sultan star, who is adored for his great sense of humour, further jokingly said to Sonali, “What's your name? Sonali. Should I call you Sonu? Aly Goni needs to work on him. There is nothing you to work on yourself.”

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Sonali Phogat entered the show as a wild card contestant. Last week, she was seen in a heated argument with Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya. Recently, she lost a captaincy task to Rakhi Sawant.

