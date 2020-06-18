Bigg Boss 14: Style actor Sahil Khan REVEALS he was approached for Salman Khan's show

Sahil Khan, who is known for movies like Style and Excuse Me, recently revealed that he has been approached to participate in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Read on to know if he is going to be a part of Salman Khan's show or not.

From the day Bigg Boss 13 aired its finale episode, the talks about its next season began. Yes, the discussions about Bigg Boss 14 kick-started many days ago. As the days are passing by, more details about the upcoming season of the controversial reality show are being spilled. Well, it is only fair, as Bigg Boss is one of the most-loved and most-watched reality shows, and last seasons TRP's are proof of its popularity. While BB 13 is over, and the preparations of Bigg Boss 14 have already begun in full swing.

The production team has opened their books and is dialing numbers of many popular actors to participate in the show. Since the past few weeks, many names like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubangi Atre, Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan, Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Chahat Khanna among others being approached for the show. Now, there's another name added in the list of celebrities who have been approached for Bigg Boss 14. Can you guess who it is? Well, ee will break the ice for you. It is none other than Sahil Khan, who is known for his movies like Style and Excuse Me. Yes, Sahil who left Bollywood some years ago, and focussed his attention has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 14.

Sahil Khan in his recent Instagram chat session with his fans, revealed that he had been called by the makers of BB 14 to participate in the show. He spilled the beans about the same when he was talking about 'why he left Bollywood.' He can be heard saying, 'Frankly speaking, I get lot of offers reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dhikla Jaa, and others. However, somehow I couldn't do the shows. In fact, this year, just a few days ago, I was offered Bigg Boss 14.' Yes, Sahil revealed that he has been approached for BB 14. Not only this but also several other reality shows that have been winning hearts on TV.

The actor and fitness entrepreneur further revealed the reason for not being a part of these shows. He said, 'Nothing against anyone, but I don't think so that I'm capable of doing such shows. I do things which I like, and the things I am comfortable with.'

However, Sahil did not specifically reveal if he will be doing Bigg Boss 14 or not. He did not tell if he has accepted the offer, or rejected it this year. Only time will tell if Sahil Khan will be seen in Bigg Boss 14 or not.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that will possibly shoot for the Bigg Boss 14 promo from his Panvel farmhouse where he is currently quarantined. His creative team is still working on a plan to pitch and a format to share with him. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Sahil Khan in Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

