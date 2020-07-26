Bigg Boss 14: Surbhi Jyoti, Tejasswi Prakash to Rajeev Sen; Actors who DECLINED Salman Khan's upcoming show

From Surbhi Jyoti to Tejasswi Prakash to Rajeev Sen, here's a list of actors who have denied being a part of Salman Khan's upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 14. Read on.

It's that time of the year when news about Bigg Boss keeps buzzing with full zeal. After a much-loved season last time, makers prepping up to entertain the audience with Bigg Boss 14. Though the COVID-19 crisis has caused much havoc around, makers of Bigg Boss are marching forward and have already kick-started their groundwork for season fourteen. Are you wondering what entails? Well, the primary to-do list has them selecting actors, approaching them and of course, signing them up.

While we're yet to get a confirmed list of BB 14 contestants, a tentative list has been doing rounds. Names of several well-known faces like Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Akanksha Sharma among others have been speculated. Though most of them have kept mum about their participation, some have come out to clarify about them 'NOT' being a part of 's upcoming show. Today, we're going to look at actors who said 'no' to BB 14. From Surbhi Jyoti, Tejasswi Prakash to Rajeev Sen, here's a list of celebrities who have declined Bigg Boss 14.

7 celebrities who said REJECTED Bigg Boss 14:

1. Surbhi Jyoti - Surbhi Jyoti, who shot to fame with Qubool Hai has been getting calls from Bigg Boss makers for quite some time. This year also, the Naagin 3 actress was approached for Bigg Boss 14. However, like every year, she said no to the reality show, and turned down the offer. The producers of the controversial show have been dedicatedly persuading Surbhi to be a part of Bigg Boss. But, the actress has time and again declined the offer.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni or Shireen Mirza; Which Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor do you want to see in the show? VOTE

2. Tejasswi Prakash - Tejasswi Prakash, who became a household name after her show Swaragini was approached for Bigg Boss season 14. The young actress opened up about the offer and revealed that she has turned it down. In a chat with TOI, Tejasswi stated that she is in a mood to do fiction shows at the moment. She said that she has been offered Bigg Boss quite a few times. About participating in BB 13, she said she is not keen, as she wants to do what she entered the field to do, i.e. acting. Teju was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, she quit the show mid-way due to her eye-injury.

3. Shubhangi Atre - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre confirmed to Pinkvilla that she had been offered Bigg Boss 14, however, she couldn't say yes as she is already busy with her sitcom. The actress said, 'Yes, I have got a call but I'm not available for it as of now. I'm already committed to Bhabiji, and I cannot ditch my producers and channel at any cost. Secondly, I cannot fight and abuse at least, for now, I am not prepared for such a show.

4. Adhyayan Suman - Shekhar Suman's handsome son Adhyayan Suman was also rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, as soon as reports of him participating in the reality show started doing rounds, he took to his Twitter handle to rubbish the news and clarify his stance. He tweeted, 'False news of me being a part of Bigg boss. Thanks but no thanks. Disrespectful to say the least.' In a second tweet, he stated, 'Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry! That’s not my career goal.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Nia Sharma or Jasmin Bhasin; Which Naagin 4 star do you want to see on Salman Khan's show? VOTE

5. Rajeev Sen - Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen was also approached for the controversial show amid rumours of her tiff with wife Charu Asopa. The actor in a chat with TOI denied the news and called them rumours. He clarified, 'I was approached last year and these are all rumours.' Rajeev also squashed all such reports and took to his Instagram story to put the news to rest for once and all. He wrote, 'Not in Bigg Boss 14 Loud and Clear Shukriya.'

6. Kuldeep Singh - TV actor Kuldeep Singh, who is known for his role in show Vighnaharta Ganesh was also approached for Bigg Boss 14. However, the young actor also declined the offer, as he did not want to do such controversial shows and put his career to risk. In a chat with TOI, Kuldeep said, 'I don't want to do such shows now. I want to explore acting and want to do something iconic as an actor. Doing such a reality show, at this juncture may risk my acting career. Also, I don’t want to be presented as a victim in the show. I know the situation created inside the house is very difficult to handle. Moreover, Bigg Boss fans keep bullying you outside if they don’t like you. I’m very much a private person, and I want to be known as an actor rather than my personal flaws.'

7. Chahat Khanna - Chahatt Khanna rose to fame with Bade Acche Lagte Hain was also approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Apparently, the makers tried getting Chahatt on-board for the sixth time in a row, but she has turned down the offer of BB 14. Confirming the news to Pinkvilla, the actress said that she was approached for the 14th season as well, but she doesn't think she is made for shows like these.

ALSO READ: Poll: Are you looking forward to watch Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14? VOTE

Share your comment ×