Bigg Boss 14: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen to be part of Salman Khan's show? Here's what he has to say

According to latest reports, Rajeev Sen has been approached for Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 amidst tensions between him and his wife Charu Asopa.

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most-awaited reality shows on Indian Television, and there's no doubt about the fact. With each passing day, some new buzz around the upcoming controversial show is heard. The latest is that of another celebrity being approached to be a part of BB 14, and it is none other than Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen. Yes, you read that right! Apparently, Rajeev Sen has been approached for 's show. This comes at a time when Rajeev has been making headlines for his troubled marriage with wife Charu Asopa.

Sources close to the show revealed to the Times of India that Rajeev Sen has been approached for Bigg Boss 14, and he wants to participate alone, i.e. with his wife Charu. However, nothing has been finalized yet and the makers are discussing fees with him. Things are at the initial stage now. The source further added that this is not the first time that Rajeev has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss.

The source revealed to TOI that Rajeev approached last year also, i.e. for Bigg Boss 13, and Charu also wanted to appear for the last season. However, the Mere Ange Me actress's brother was tying the knot that time, and Rajeev was apprehensive to appear alone, so things did not work out.

However, the report also stated that when Rajeev was contacted, he squashed the news. Yes, Rajeev called them rumours and denied being a part of Bigg Boss season 14. , 'I was approached last year and these are all rumours,' clarified Rajeev.

Credits :Times of India

