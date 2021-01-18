Bigg Boss 14 Synopsis: Devoleena Bhattacharjee ENTERS the BB house

The new episode of Bigg Boss 14 will be coming up with a lot of surprises which will be including Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s entry in the house as a contestant.

Bigg Boss 14 has been an exciting mix of some entertaining and some shocking moments which has been leaving the audience intrigued with every passing day. Of late, the show has been witnessing a lot of drama be it the inhouse fights or eliminations. Besides, the contestants were also seen breaking a lot of the rules which has left Bigg Boss quite miffed. In fact, Bigg Boss had also warned the contestants that their ration will be taken away if their behaviour doesn’t change. And now is the time to put the decision into action.

In the upcoming episode, as the housemates gathered in the garden area, Bigg Boss locks all doors and sends in a team covered in PPE suits to collect all the ration from the Bigg Boss House. The housemates are extremely shocked by seeing this. As they stand complaining, Bigg Boss’ team, one-by-one, meticulously remove all the food and luxury items from the house. Everyone is helpless, the house is eventually cleared up of all the rations!

The episode will come up with another shocker as Eijaz Khan who was the first contestant this season to step in the Bigg Boss house will be making an exit from the house! The housemates are shocked by the news while Arshi cries profusely. Eijaz, too, gets extremely emotional and leaves the house teary-eyed.

With all of this, there is another surprise in store for all the housemates including Eijaz. A new housemate is seen entering the house! Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a contestant last season, enters the house! Eijaz is ecstatic on seeing Devoleena, who is his friend outside the house!

While Devoleena has been one of the strongest contestants from Bigg Boss 13, it will be interesting to see how she will twist the game post her entry in the house.

