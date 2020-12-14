Bigg Boss 14 Synopsis: Eijaz Khan on target during nomination; Nikki, Kasmhera to have a massive showdown

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, the BB house will witness an uproar during the nomination task.

Bigg Boss 14 has been a lot of dhamaka inside the house since the first day. And now with the entry of former contestants, the game has taken a new turn altogether. Needless to say, the fight to survive inside the BB house is getting intense with every passing day. Besides, while heated arguments and ugly fights are a part of the game, the housemates leave no stone unturned to put the other one down and nominate the rivalries. Interestingly, the nomination task in the upcoming episode isn’t going to be different and will witness several war of words in the house.

Tonight, the housemates will be asked to nominate each other for the upcoming round of elimination. In this task, Eijaz Khan got on Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s radar who went on to nominate him for elimination. While this led to an argument between Abhinav and Eijaz, soon the Bigg Boss house witnessed a massive showdown and this time it was between Nikki Tamboli and Kashmera Shah. This will happen after Nikki will nominate Kashmera for the elimination.

This led to an ugly fight between the two ladies as neither of them is willing to step back. Eventually, the housemates will have to intervene and pacify both Kashmera and Nikki. Needless to say, the nomination task will be adding on some new spark in the game. It will be interesting to see who all will be nominated this week for elimination on Bigg Boss 14.

Credits :Colors Twitter

