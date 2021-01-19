Bigg Boss 14 Synopsis: Housemates beg for food as no ration is left; Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya fight again

Contestants are seen losing their focus as no food is given to them under punishment. Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta and others will be seen begging for food from Bigg Boss.

The reality show Bigg Boss 14 is full of dhamaka which keeps its fans glued to television screens. Contestants constantly fight to raise the entertainment bar every time but this time it looks like Bigg Boss himself has locked horns with contestants. Recently, contestants were punished for violating rules during the task. Their ration has been taken away from them and now they have to earn their food. The promo has been released by the channel that shows housemates hungry and asking for food from Bigg Boss.

Major areas in the house are marked with yellow stripes and the contestants cannot enter the house until Bigg Boss allows them. Stranded outside the house, contestants are only left with fruits to eat. However, survival kits are provided by Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, Vikas is seen discussing with Devoleena about hiding Sonali’s survival kit. Sonali gets angry and asks who has taken the stuff from her kit. Aly tells her that he has heard Vikas talking about it. Sonali tells Vikas that hiding things from the survival kit is against the rules but the latter refuses to listen.

In the task, the housemates are all assigned different sections in the garden area and they have to guard their sections. Arshi, whose section is a toilet, says that she will not allow anyone to enter the washroom.

Viewers will also see a huge fight between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya in which both dragged their partners. The two have to be separated by other contestants as their arguments heat up.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant, who is suffering from a severe bout of hunger, is trying to woo the audience with her funny antics. She is seen eating bananas and complains to Bigg Boss to give her something to eat. Bigg Boss also teases contestants by showing burgers with fries through the glass door. Everyone is drooling and begs for food from Bigg Boss.

