Bigg Boss 14: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta rebuffs rumours of doing Salman Khan's show

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently refuted speculations of her participating in Salman Khan's upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 14. Here's what she said.

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most awaited reality shows on Indian Television. As days are passing by, news about the upcoming season of the controversial reality show is getting hotter. Names of many actors from the Telly world have come up, who will likely be a part of 's show. Recently, it was rumoured that another TV actress from a popular sitcom is all set to participate in Bigg Boss season 14. We're talking about Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, several reports had it that the beautiful actress will be soon seen in BB 14.

However, Munmun has now squashed all such speculations and issued a clarification statement on her social media handle. She refuted all rumours of her being a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss and clearly stated that she is not doing Bigg Boss 14. Taking to her Instagram story, Munmun said the reports of her participating in Bigg Boss season 14 are completely untrue. Though she likes watching the reality show, she is not going inside the BB 14 house. She further asked her fans to not trust any fake pages spreading false news.

Take a look at Munmun's post on Bigg Boss 14 here:

Bigg Boss season 14 may kick-start in September and its format will be inspired from the lockdown situation. The tagline of this season is said to be, 'Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking.' Meanwhile, new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started airing from July 22, 2020. Today, the sitcom completes 12 years of successful running on TV. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

