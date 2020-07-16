Bigg Boss 14: Tejasswi Prakash says NO to Salman Khan’s show: I would like to take up fiction show

Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, had turned down the offer to be a part of Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on Indian television and after the success of thirteen seasons, the makers are all set to return with a new season. Yes! Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit our television screens in September this year. Needless to say, speculations are rife about which celebrities will be participating in the popular reality show and names of several stars have been doing the rounds as probable contestants of Bigg Boss 14 which will be hosted by .

Amid this list, Tejasswi Prakash, who rose to fame with Swaragini, is also among the rumoured contestants of the show. And while her fans must be excited to see the actress on Bigg Boss 14, she has put the rumours to rest and clarified that while she was approached for the show, she has turned that offer down. In her recent conversation with Times of India, when Tejasswi was quizzed about participating in Bigg Boss 14, she stated that she is in a mood to do fiction shows at the moment.

“Not really. I have been offered 'Bigg Boss' for quite a few times. I think the first time I got the offer was when I was doing 'Swaragini'. This year too I was offered the show, but right now, I would like to take up a fiction show. You have to do what you are here to do, which is acting. I’m primarily an actress. Of course, as they say, never say never. But, if given a choice, a fiction show is what I would like to do right now,” Tejasswi was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and has been winning hearts with her performance in the adventure based show.

