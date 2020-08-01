Bigg Boss 14: From theme to rumoured contestants, here’s what we know about Salman Khan’s show

As we are gearing for Bigg Boss 14, here is everything you want to know about the popular reality show.

Bigg Boss 13, which had Sidharth Shukla as its winner, was undoubtedly one of the most successful seasons of the popular reality show. From the in house fights to nasty arguments and of course the love affairs, everything about the show grabbed the eyeballs and managed to entertain the viewers. And now after the stupendous success of the show, all eyes have been on the next season of the show. Yes! Bigg Boss 14 is all set to roll soon and the audience is certainly excited about the same.

According to media reports, the new season of the popular reality show will hit the television screens in September-October this year. This isn’t all. Bigg Boss 14 will also be coming with a new theme and several new policies. So, as we are looking forward to another exciting season of Bigg Boss to begin, here’s everything you want to know about the show:

New Tagline

The new season of Bigg Boss is coming with a new tagline just like the previous seasons. A source exclusively told us, “Like last year, it was Bigg Boss 13 Tedha, the 14th season will be called Rocking. The tagline considered is ‘Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking’.”

Theme

The media reports are abuzz that Bigg Boss 14 will be coming with a new theme wherein the house will be turned into a jungle. Looks like the contestants will be having many exciting surprises stored for them.

COVID 19 safety is a priority

Given the COVID 19 outbreak in India, the makers are making sure that all the contestants will be following the hygiene guidelines to keep the highly transmissible virus at bay. In fact, any contestant who fails to match the hygiene guidelines will be disqualified immediately.

No contestant with international travel history to participate in BB14

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 14 rules have been influenced by the new norms post the COVID 19 pandemic. While the contestants will be following social distancing rules, Pinkvilla has learnt that the popular reality show will not have any contestant who has an international travel history this year.

to charge a whopping amount

Salman Khan has been the face of Bigg Boss for over a decade now and we have been in awe of his swag on the show. And while the fans are excited to have the Sultan star back on the show, it is reported that he will be charging a bomb for Bigg Boss 14. According to media reports, Salman will be charging Rs 16 crores for the show.

Rumoured contestants of Bigg Boss 14

Ever since the reports of Bigg Boss 14 surfaced, several celebrities have been rumoured to be a part of the popular reality show. Reportedly, Nia Sharma, , Sugandha Mishra, Sasural Genda Phool's Jay Soni, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Nikhil Chinapa etc have been approached for the show. Meanwhile, the media reports also suggest that Bigg Boss 14 will also be opening doors for commoners this season.

