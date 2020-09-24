Bigg Boss 14: Tinaa Dattaa writes 'love letter' to the show as imaginary rumours of her participation surface

Uttaran actress Tinaa Datta has squashed the news of her being a part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 in an 'epic' manner. She wrote a 'love letter' to Bigg Boss as 'imaginary' rumours of her participation in the show cropped up. Read on.

Bigg Boss 14 fans are counting days for the show to finally make its way to the small screen. On October 3 (2020), makers of BB 14 are going to leave everyone startled with its 'grand premiere.' Preparations of the launch have begun in full-swing, and ardent viewers are eager to know what 'new' does this season has to offer them.

While the telecast date of BB 14 is nearing, the confirmed list of contestants is not revealed yet. However, the names of several well-known faces have been doing the rounds, ever since it was announced that BB is going to be back with season 14. With each passing day, the names of new celebrities have been added in the rumoured contender list of Bigg Boss 14. And the latest addition to this is, Tinaa Dattaa, who became a household name as Ichha in Uttaran opposite .

Yesterday, several media reports suggested that Tinaa is likely going to be a part of Bigg Boss 14, and apparently, the actress has also given a nod to be locked inside the BB 14 house. However, now Tinaa has 'squashed' the rumours of her participation in the hosted show openly. Yes, Tinaa has denied being a part of BB 14 with a savage post on her Instagram handle.

In an epic way to shut the speculations, Tinaa wrote, a 'love letter' to Bigg Boss, as she rubbished the news. She explained how everyone has been trying to get in touch with her constantly after the rumours surfaced.

Writing an open love letter to Bigg Boss, Tinaa expressed, 'Did you know how much you are loved? Let me tell you, I never did, my gosh! Ever since the rumours of my imaginary relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing non-stop. I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged, my phone is off the hook! Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us, and so much curiosity.'

Further questioning how things took a turn, Tinaa asked, 'I am thinking yeh kichdi paki hi kaise? (How did such speculations cook up?) Vehemently denying the rumours, Tinaa added, 'My darling, this match is not made in heaven, not on earth, and nor on Indian Television.'

However, Tinaa did express her 'love' for the controversial reality show as a viewer. 'I still love you, but as an audience member and not a contestant,' Tinaa signed off.

Well, this is certainly an epic response by Tinaa on the speculations, and many have lauded her creativity. And we're sure after Tinaa's open confession, no one will interfere in her romance with BB! What are your thoughts about the same? Are you excited for Bigg Boss season 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

