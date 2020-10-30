Bigg Boss 14: TMKOC's Munmun Dutta calls Kavita Kaushik 'rude'; Tags Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia 'favourites'

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to her Twitter handle to express her opinion on Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan's heated verbal spat in Bigg Boss 14 recently. Here's what she has to say.

Take a look at Munmun's tweets on BB 14 here:

Kavita Kaushik is absolutely rude. Period ! Disgusting way of speaking to Eijaz . She forgot her own behaviour with Shardul, Pavitra , Rubina when she was the captain. Those overreactions.. Respect for Eijaz today for still being respectful infront of that verbal diarrhoea #BB14 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) October 29, 2020

Till date my favourites have been Pavitra and Rubina in this show. Both these girls are strong, sorted and entertaining in their own way . Rest keep changing every day or every week. #BB14 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) October 29, 2020

To people who don’t watch BB, what is this judgemental attitude ? Holier than thou attitude ? Y do u think you’re better than people who watches it ? You don’t watch that’s ur choice .. I and others watch that’s our choice . Dont portray urself great here . It’s laughable . #BB14 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) October 29, 2020

