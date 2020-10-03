Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Twitter gets divided over Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan war of words onstage
Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere is one of the most awaited ones clearly, for many reasons. Salman Khan hosted show will see a host of celebrities entering the house including Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, and Radhe Maa. Apart from theme, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan will also be entering the house to throw some challenges at the current contestants.
#BiggBoss13 mein apne behaviour pe ki gayi @GAUAHAR_KHAN ki tippani pe karenge @sidharth_shukla react! Stay tuned!#BB14GrandPremiere tonight at 9 PM, only on #Colors.
Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @VootSelect. @BeingSalmanKhan @eyehinakhan #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/uDsyhRIrrv
Ager tum gauhar baaji ke bane huye rainbow se trp lena chahte ho toh most welcome but you better not use sid king shukla for your trp ok
Gober forget what she did in BB7. Love angle and vulgarity. At least sid didn't created any love angle. He is real, no fake sympathy drama. He always fought for the right. Instead of pointing finger at sid. Gober needs to re-watch her journey.#SidharthShukla || #BiggBoss14
We all knw what she did in her season
She abused Tanisha's family n apne ex BF se b gaali khilwati thi
N then girl card, sympathy card khelti thi
Hope u remember your thappad wala incident
Gobar Khan pic.twitter.com/Oawj1SfCau
Waah gauahar ke naam pe promos banaao!! Sharm karo colors valo! Gauahar has always stood up for the right and she will continue that!! No matter now much you prejudice
You're never going to find another winner like Gauahar Khan. She embodies the true qualities of what a winner should be like. That's why she is invited every year by you and you gain TRP on her name. She is fiery and knows exactly how to put her points across.
Gauahar is killing it already. Finally someone on show who's gonna give it back to Sidharth Shukla and show him his place. She's #GoGauahar #GauaharKhan
Bigg Boss 14 premieres today and will air at 10:30 PM on week days and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Salman Khan is back as the host for the 11th time this year.