Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Twitter gets divided over Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan war of words onstage

Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan's war of words on Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere stage gets a mixed reaction on Twitter. Read.

Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere is one of the most awaited ones clearly, for many reasons. hosted show will see a host of celebrities entering the house including Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, and Radhe Maa. Apart from theme, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and will also be entering the house to throw some challenges at the current contestants.

While Jaan Sanu, Nikki Tamboli have already been introduced as the contestants, along with Radhe Maa, Sidharth and Gauahar in a promo released were seen getting war of words already leaving us to wonder if this is the beginning of a fight? Well, Sidharth and Gauahar fans have already started a different tug of war online with a divided stand.

#BiggBoss13 mein apne behaviour pe ki gayi @GAUAHAR_KHAN ki tippani pe karenge @sidharth_shukla react! Stay tuned!#BB14GrandPremiere tonight at 9 PM, only on #Colors.

Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @VootSelect. @BeingSalmanKhan @eyehinakhan #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/uDsyhRIrrv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020

In the promo we see Gauahar speaking about what she disliked about Sidharth's journey in the house in the last season. Sidharth seems to be a little offended with Gauahar over her comments but this is just the teaser, we will have to wait for the episode to know what really happened. Meanwhile, check out the reactions by fans and tell us what do you think?

Ager tum gauhar baaji ke bane huye rainbow se trp lena chahte ho toh most welcome but you better not use sid king shukla for your trp ok — (@JaanHaiSid) October 3, 2020

Gober forget what she did in BB7. Love angle and vulgarity. At least sid didn't created any love angle. He is real, no fake sympathy drama. He always fought for the right. Instead of pointing finger at sid. Gober needs to re-watch her journey.#SidharthShukla || #BiggBoss14 — (@KVBarmy) October 3, 2020

We all knw what she did in her season

She abused Tanisha's family n apne ex BF se b gaali khilwati thi

N then girl card, sympathy card khelti thi

Hope u remember your thappad wala incident

Gobar Khan pic.twitter.com/Oawj1SfCau — (@iamUzmaaa) October 3, 2020

Waah gauahar ke naam pe promos banaao!! Sharm karo colors valo! Gauahar has always stood up for the right and she will continue that!! No matter now much you prejudice — Nauman (@NaumanNomy) October 3, 2020

You're never going to find another winner like Gauahar Khan. She embodies the true qualities of what a winner should be like. That's why she is invited every year by you and you gain TRP on her name. She is fiery and knows exactly how to put her points across. — (@4simplypurple) October 3, 2020

Gauahar is killing it already. Finally someone on show who's gonna give it back to Sidharth Shukla and show him his place. She's #GoGauahar #GauaharKhan — tanveer (@tanveersid_) October 3, 2020

Bigg Boss 14 premieres today and will air at 10:30 PM on week days and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Salman Khan is back as the host for the 11th time this year.

