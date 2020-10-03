  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Twitter gets divided over Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan war of words onstage

Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan's war of words on Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere stage gets a mixed reaction on Twitter. Read.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: October 3, 2020 06:59 pm
Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan in Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14: Twitter gets divided over Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan war of words onstage
Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere is one of the most awaited ones clearly, for many reasons. Salman Khan hosted show will see a host of celebrities entering the house including  Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, and Radhe Maa. Apart from theme, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan will also be entering the house to throw some challenges at the current contestants. 

While Jaan Sanu, Nikki Tamboli have already been introduced as the contestants, along with Radhe Maa, Sidharth and Gauahar in a promo released were seen getting war of words already leaving us to wonder if this is the beginning of a fight? Well, Sidharth and Gauahar fans have already started a different tug of war online with a divided stand. 

In the promo we see Gauahar speaking about what she disliked about Sidharth's journey in the house in the last season. Sidharth seems to be a little offended with Gauahar over her comments but this is just the teaser, we will have to wait for the episode to know what really happened. Meanwhile, check out the reactions by fans and tell us what do you think?






Bigg Boss 14 premieres today and will air at 10:30 PM on week days and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Salman Khan is back as the host for the 11th time this year.

