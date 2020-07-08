Bigg Boss 14: Vighnaharta Ganesh’s Kuldeep Singh on being approached for the show: Don't want to do such shows

Kuldeep Singh, who is known for his stint in Vighnaharta Ganesh, has turned down the offer of participating in Bigg Boss 14.

Post the stupendous success of Bigg Boss 13 which had Siddharth Shukla as its winner, all eyes have been on the next season of the popular reality show. Yes! The makers are all set to return with Bigg Boss 14. While the fans are excited about the new season of the show, there have been speculations about which all celebrities will be participating in the show. Recently, television actor Kuldeep Singh of Vighnaharta Ganesh was also approached for Bigg Boss 14.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, the actor had turned down the offer as he doesn’t want to do any such show that will risk his acting career. Besides, he also explained that while he is much of a private person, he doesn’t want to be known for his personal flaws than his acting. Talking about the same, Kuldeep told Times of India, “I was approached by the casting people of Bigg Boss 14. They wanted me to have on board but I don't want to do such shows now. I want to explore acting and want to do something iconic as an actor. Doing such a reality Tv show, at this juncture may risk my acting career. Also, I don’t want to be presented as a victim in the show. I know the situation created inside the house is very difficult to handle. Moreover, Bigg Boss fans keep bullying you outside if they don’t like. I’m very much a private person. Also, I want to be known as an actor rather than my personal flaws.”

Talking about the work front, Kuldeep had announced his exit from Vighnaharta Ganesh as he wasn’t happy with the way his character was shaping up in the show. “There is no scope for my character to grow on the show and there’s nothing for me to explore as an artiste,” he had stated back then.

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×