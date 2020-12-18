Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta calls Rahul Vaidya 'Kabir Singh' as he shares PICS with the latter's GF Disha Parmar

A few days ago, Vikas Gupta was evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Recently, he shared a post meant for Rahul Vaidya.

Bigg Boss 14 has been making news ever since its premiere and for all the obvious reasons. The present season has witnessed stuff that is completely unique and nothing of that sort happened in the previous seasons. As for the game, it has become more interesting with the entry of the challengers. Former contestant Vikas Gupta was also among them but has unfortunately made an exit from the reality show after his brawl with co-contestant Arshi Khan a few days back.

However, he continues to show his support for the other contestants from the outside. And guess who came to meet Vikas recently! It is none other than Rahul Vaidya’s ladylove Disha Parmar. The TV producer has shared a few pictures with the actress and writes, “Well the irony is that even though we both were in the same season. When I entered #Biggboss house he left and when he got lucky & returned my bags were packed. Your #kabirsingh is playing very well. he is in my top 3 fingers crossed #rahulvaidya #biggboss14 - #dishaparmar & Promises are meant to be fulfilled.”

Both of them can be seen flashing their beaming smiles while striking quirky poses for the camera. The actress has responded to the same with heart emojis. We all remember how Rahul proposed to Disha from inside the BB house. Meanwhile, the latter has also shared a post while stating that she misses watching Vikas Gupta on Bigg Boss 14. For the unversed, he had pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool after having an ugly fight with her.

