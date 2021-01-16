Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta dismisses reports of Devoleena Bhattacharjee entering show as his proxy

Vikas Gupta tweeted about Devoleena Bhattacharjee claiming that she is not entering the show as his proxy.

Vikas Gupta has dismissed all the media reports claiming that former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be entering the show as his proxy. His statement came after reports started surfacing about Devoleena Bhattacharjee and replacing him in the show. But none of them confirmed about the same. It is worth mentioning here that Vikas has quit the show second time midway owing to his ill health. Both Devoleena and Rashami always supported him.

Taking it to his Twitter, he wrote, “Neither @TheRashamiDesai nor @Devoleena_23 were approached to be proxy for #VikasGupta All the best #DevoleenaBhattacharjee who is going to play for another if reports r true & #RashamiDesai actually flew from her shoot the same day to fill the family space for VG #BiggBoss14.” He also shared a collage picture showing Rashami, Devoleena on one side and him on the other side. All three share a strong bond and has always supported each other.

Rashami Desai had entered the show as Vikas Gupta’s family and had slammed Aly Goni for his behaviour towards Vikas. She accused him of bullying and making joke.

Take a look at Vikas Gupta’s twitter here:

Neither @TheRashamiDesai nor @Devoleena_23 were approached to be proxy for #VikasGupta All the best #DevoleenaBhattacharjee who is going to play for another if reports r true & #RashamiDesai actually flew from her shoot the same day to fill the family space for VG#BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/siG2Nq9FcA — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 16, 2021

Devoleena had also slammed Aly for making fun of Vikas’ health. She had tweeted, “Now this is really really sad..This lot has no humanity left..Except #Rakhi there is zero entertainment. Bas Chillana, Bullying, Jhagadna, Mazak banana yahi hai..Every week #SalmanSir se padhti hai phir bhi ghode jaise brains mein baat samajh hi nahi aati.. #BB14 @BiggBoss.”

Credits :Vikas Gupta Twitter

