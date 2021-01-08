Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta gets emotional stating no one will come to meet him during the family week

Vikas Gupta entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger sometime back. Read on to know what made him emotional in the latest episode.

Bigg Boss 14’s latest episode that was aired on January 7 witnessed numerous emotional moments as the housemates were informed they would get to interact with their loved ones. Although Bigg Boss allotted them a time frame of only 100 minutes to meet their family members, the housemates were seen happily deciding and dividing the same among each other. As usual, every one of them had to take part in the freeze and release task as a part of the same.

Although most of them were happy about it, Vikas Gupta is seen breaking down because of the same. Amidst all this, he gets emotional in front of Aly Goni and states that no one from his family will come to meet him. The latter is seen consoling and hugging him thereafter. For the unversed, Vikas was heard talking about his family in one of the earlier episodes and getting emotional about it in front of the other housemates.

Talking about the latest episode, the first housemate to meet a loved one is Nikki Tamboli who gets nine minutes to interact with her mom. Next is Abhinav Shukla who gets to interact with Shilpa Agnihotri. Post that, Aly Goni gets the chance to video call his sister who then advises him to focus on his game too apart from Jasmin. The next episode of Bigg Boss 14 is also going to be an emotional one as many other housemates like Jasmin, Rakhi, and Rahul Vaidya get to interact with their family members.

Credits :Colors TV

