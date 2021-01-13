Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta quits the show due to health issues; Contestants gear up for captaincy task

The whole week viewers have witnessed high voltage drama and now again the Bigg Boss 14 house is turning out to be a battlefield.

Bigg Boss 14 is getting exciting with each passing day. Recently, the reality show has been garnering attention for all the right reasons. The show is full of twists and turns and does not fail to shock its fans. Recently, Jasmin Bhasin has been evicted from the house and now, reports are coming in that Vikas Gupta has once again left the show due to health reasons. Earlier too, Vikas had quit the show but for some other reason. The channel has also released a promo featuring the same.

In tonight’s episode, contestants will be assigned to complete the task which will also decide who will be the next captain of the house. In the task, housemates will have to find a camera that has been hidden in the house. During the task, they will start fighting with each other while looking for a camera. Arshi Khan will be seen hurling comments on everyone to look for hiding the camera. Rahul Vaidya will be seen suspecting Rubina. He will search for the same in her belongings. On other hand, Eijaz Khan will be seen screaming that the camera is inside the home and everyone should search for it.

During the task, Rakhi will be seen trying to woo Abhinav with her joking antics. She had earlier shared her fondness for Abhinav Shukla. Not just this, viewers will see Vikas Gupta breaking down as he confesses to Aly that he is in tremendous pain. Arshi will think that he is pretending. But, at that time, Bigg Boss will make an announcement and ask the housemates to collect Vikas’s belongings and put them in the storeroom. This will come as a shock for all. Everyone will be upset and Rakhi along with Arshi will be left in tears due to his sudden exit.

