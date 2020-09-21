  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's name REMOVED from 'special guest' list of Salman Khan's show at the last moment

According to the latest reports, Vikas Gupta will not be seen as a 'special guest' on Bigg Boss 14 as the makers have struck off his name from the list at the last moment. Read on.
11325 reads Mumbai
Vikas Gupta to not feature as a special guest on Bigg Boss 14. Here's whyBigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's name REMOVED from 'special guest' list of Salman Khan's show at the last moment
Vikas Gupta is tagged as the 'mastermind' of Bigg Boss. The producer-director emerged as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 11, and since then has been closely associated with the controversial reality show. He has been appearing on Bigg Boss as a special guest for quite some time. However, this year Vikas' name has been struck off by the makers. Yes, Vikas Gupta's name has been removed from the 'special guest' list of Bigg Boss 14. 

According to the latest report on the Times of India, Vikas will not be entering the BB 14 house. Reportedly, Vikas was to enter with Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan. The stage was also set for his secret entry. Vikas was informed about the same and was ready to make things happening in Bigg Boss 14. However, in a shocking move, the tables turned and Vikas' name was not there in the final list of special guests of BB 14. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Hina Khan shares how 'ziddi dil' turned tables for her as she gears up for upcoming season

A source revealed to TOI that Vikas' name was cancelled at more or less at the last minute, and it is still a mystery why it was done. 'One wonders who did this to him and why. It was not in good taste, especially if you consider that his presence in the last 3 seasons- Season 11, 12, and 13- garnered good TRPs,' said the source. The report also states that apparently, Vikas had kept some of his projects at the backburner for Bigg Boss 14. He had accommodated and blocked his dates for BB 14. 

When TOI reached out to Vikas regarding the same, he admitted the news. Vikas revealed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 14, and was all ready for it. But now, he will not be seen on the show.  'Yes, I was approached for Bigg Boss 14 and I was game for it. It seems, they changed their mind. I am not going now. But it is okay, Vikas was quoted saying. 

Meanwhile, the new promos of Bigg Boss 14 feature Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan. Bigg Boss 14 goes on floors from October 3, 2020, and fans are extremely excited for the new season. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Inside house photos LEAKED: The new improved house of Salman Khan hosted show leaves fans excited

Credits :Times of India

