Bigg Boss 14: Vikas says he vowed NOT to do the show post being dropped before; Entered as he 'needed' money

Vikas Gupta got chatty about his new journey in Bigg Boss 14. He revealed why he chose to do the show despite being dropped by the makers as a senior along with Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan. Read on.

Vikas Gupta earned the title of 'mastermind' in Bigg Boss 11, and since has been associated with the controversial reality show. During the beginning of Bigg Boss 14, rumours were rife that Vikas will be entering the house as a 'senior' with Sidharth Shukla, , and Gauahar Khan. However, while the trio entered BB 14, Vikas was dropped last moment. But recently, Vikas made a smashing entry in Bigg Boss 14 as a 'challenger' along with five other former contestants.

In a recent conversation, before entering the BB 14 house, Vikas revealed to Mumbai Mirror, why he decided to join the show despite being dropped earlier. Vikas unveiled that it was his 'personal reason' as he is in dire need of money. He shared that Bigg Boss 11 happened by fluke and he did not think he would survive more than three weeks, but he stayed. Vikas was overwhelmed by the love he received after his BB 11 journey, and the adulation kept increasing every year. 'The show gave me all that I had ever wanted, and so I never refused when the makers approached me for the following seasons,' Vikas shared.

He further went on to reveal that when BB 14 makers had dropped him as a 'senior' at the beginning of the season, he was extremely hurt. 'I had vowed that I'll never return to the show, because even after being loyal for the past three years, I was dropped.' said Vikas. However, due to the 2020 and COVID-19 crisis, Vikas' financial status had taken a toll and he required money. 'This year has been extremely difficult for everyone including me. I was in dire need of money. The makers approached me once again to enter as a challenger, so I had to take it up,' asserted Vikas.

The mastermind further said that he did not enter the Bigg Boss 14 with a plan or agenda, as his primary purpose is to win the prize money. 'There is a fat sum which you get when you participate in the show and win it. I want that money. I need it,' Vikas sternly stated.

Vikas feels that the BB 14 contestants are smart and strong, but they are not really living the life inside the house. He thinks that there are no real friendships and connections in Bigg Boss 14, and he hopes to change that. He revealed that he finds Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik as strong players. While he has known Jasmin for quite some time, he thinks Rubina is playing very smartly. 'Both the girls are level-headed and are equally capable of triumphing over the other one, Vikas said as he praised Jasmin and Rubina.

Lastly, Vikas shared that he has joined Bigg Boss 14 to emerge as the winner and lift the trophy. He hopes that he can achieve what he could not in BB 11. 'Though I am not underestimating any of the other contestants, I am going to give them a tough fight and will not make it easy for them to beat me down,' Vikas concluded.

