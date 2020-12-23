Bigg Boss 14: Vishal Singh takes witty jibe on Vikas Gupta’s return: Let’s call the show comeback season 14

Vikas Gupta was asked to leave the Bigg Boss house after he had pushed Arshi Khan in the pool post an argument.

Bigg Boss 14, which has been home to endless fights and arguments, witnessed a new twist lately after Vikas Gupta had returned on the show. To note, Vikas has recently ousted from the popular reality show after he got physical with Arshi Khan in the house and had pushed her into the pool. While many people were disappointed by his eviction, Arshi even faced a lot of flak including schooling from host . Now adding a new spark in the game, Vikas recently made his way in the house.

While, his fans are quite excited about his returns, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Vishal Singh was seen taking a witty jibe over Vikas’ return. He stated that with contestants returning post their exit on the show, BB14 is likely to be extended till December next year. Vishal also mentioned the show should be renamed as comeback season 14. “The amount of people are coming back in the big boss house is amazing looks like the show is not going to end till dec 2021. Good for me big fan of the show. Let’s just call the show a comeback season 14 instead of BB14,” he had tweeted.

Take a look at Vishal Singh’s tweet about Bigg Boss 14:

The amount of people are coming back in the big boss house is amazing looks like the show is not going to end till dec 2021. Good for me big fan of the show let’s just call the show a comeback season 14 instead of BB14 #BB14 — vishal singh (Vishal_singh786) December 21, 2020

Earlier, Kavita Kaushik had also returned on the show post her elimination from BB14 just after one week of her entry as a wild card contestant. Later Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni had also made their way back inside the house post their elimination.

