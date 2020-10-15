Bigg Boss 14: Was Nikki's decision to declare Pavitra, Eijaz, Rahul, Nishant winners in immunity task right?

Did Nikki Tamboli take the right decision to announce Team B - Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, and Nishant Singh Malkhani the winners in the immunity task in Bigg Boss 14's latest episode? Take the poll and comment your answer below.

Bigg Boss 14's last two episodes were high on entertainment, as the contestants fought for immunity. From mouthing dialogues to abusing each other, from showing aggression to using their talents, from standing for the right to shedding tears, contestants showed the never before seen sides to the viewers. It wouldn't be wrong to say, after all the fuss about BB 14 freshers being boring, yesterday's episode was thoroughly wholesome and entertaining.

The task was called 'farmland', and the housemates were divided into two teams. Team A had Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Sanu, and Shehzad Deol, while Team B consisted of Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, and Nishant Singh Malkhani. The two teams had to create farm lands aka flower beds, and whichever team manages to make 'big and beautiful' farms would be declared as the winner of the task. Not only this, but they also had to impress their seniors , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan for obtaining raw materials from them.

As the seniors also indirectly participated in the task, Nikki Tamboli, who is the only confirmed freshers as of now, was made the sanchalak (moderator) of the immunity task. Both the teams kept their best foot forward to complete the task, and win the immunity power. However, throughout the task, Team A accused Nikki of siding with the opposite team. They called her out for being unfair and biased towards Team B.

At last, after both the teams had made their flowerbeds, they lost control and started destroying each other's decorations. Rubina from Team A had strategized to throw garbage on Team B's flowerbed making it dirty and thus helping them to win the task. However, despite Team B's flowerbeds being spread with garbage, she chose them as the ultimate winner saying, 'Kichad mein hi kamal khilta hai'.

The task was to choose the most beautiful and big flowerbed, but Nikki's decision was opposed by Team A, who called her unfair. However, we would like to ask your thoughts on this? Do you think Nikki's decision to declare Pavitra, Eijaz, Rahul, Nishant winners in the immunity task right? Was Nikki a fair sanchalak aka moderator during the task? Take the poll and let us know. Don't forget to mention your reasons in the comment section below.

