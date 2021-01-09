Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Angry Salman Khan enters house to make Rakhi’s bed post Nikki’s refusal to do so

The family week special episode is going on Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin also met her parents and get to know about their reactions.

The history has repeated itself in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Bollywood actor and host will be seen entering the house once again. He was also seen doing the same in the season 13. The reason is the same hygiene which has this time also irritated Salman Khan. In the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen teaching Nikki Tamboli a lesson after she refuses to make Rakh Sawant’s bed. Salman Khan will be grilling the contestants for not doing their work properly.

The promo released by the Colors TV channel shows Salman asking Nikki to make Rakh’s bed but she refuses to do. Hearing this makes Salman Khan angry and he said, “Aapko nai banana koi baat nai..rukiye main abhi aya.” Salman entered the house with a mask and gloves. He started making Rakhi’s bed while everyone else was watching him do it from the glass window. Contestants tried to stop Salman but he said no. He even says to Nikki, “No work is small”. Rakhi is the current captain of the house and enjoys the privilege of doing nothing. She can ask anyone to do her work.

Salman Khan is seen arranging the pillows, folding the blanket, picking up Rakhi’s make-up box, etc.

A similar incident had happened during season 13 when Salman Khan had entered the house because of a hygiene issue. He had cleaned utensils and the bathroom. Even back then he had badly scolded all contestants for keeping the house dirty.

