Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Is Eijaz Khan’s ‘bada Raaz’ about his troubled relationship with Nidhi Kashyap?

Eijaz Khan has emerged as one of the strong players in Bigg Boss 14, but this ‘bada Raaz’ has brought him under the scanner as of now.

Bigg Boss 14, which was premiered on October 3, 2020, is gaining momentum now and the drama is reaching new levels with every passing day. From tiffs and arguments to interesting tasks, the popular reality show is witnessing everything as of now. However, the season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be bringing up several surprise elements for both the audience and the viewers. As per the recent promo, Eijaz Khan will be seen talking about a ‘bada raaz’ during his conversation with Sidharth Shukla.

It will raise a lot of eyebrows as will be seen bringing the matter into the light which changed Eijaz’s life forever. While everyone has been wondering what this mystery is all about, it is reported that this raaz is about Eijaz’s past love affair with Nidhi Kashyap. According to media reports, Eijaz, who was dated Nidhi Kashyap for quite some time before things went haywire in 2011. The media reports suggested that the couple was in a live-in relationship for some time. And while Eijaz asked for a break up after realizing that things weren’t going well, Nidhi had, reportedly, filed an FIR against him and had accused him of sexually assaulting her.

Interestingly, in the promo, Eijaz recalled that while a terrible incident happened with him in the past, he continues to have serious trust issues now. This revelation did leave the housemates in shock. Do you think it will change Eijaz’s game and image in the house? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors instagram

