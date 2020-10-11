Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla & Gauahar share 'honest opinions' about inmates

Toofani seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are going share their 'honest opinions' about the contestants tonight in Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, and Rubina Dilaik will indirectly be their target. Take a look.

Yesterday, the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss season 14 was aired. Yes, took the stage to tell housemates where they're going wrong in the game, and also laud their efforts for the right. Today, the thrill will continue with Salman joining contestants for some more fun, drama, and entertainment. The upcoming WKV will be a shocker and eye-opener, as someone will have to leave the BB 14 house. Yes, it's the eviction day.

But, before an inmate walks out, they will get a hard-hitting reality check, by none other than, the Toofani seniors. Yes, , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan are going to share their 'honest opinions' about the inmates, during a game on BB 14 WKV. According to a promo, Salman Khan will play a game with the seniors where they have to open up about what they think about the freshers. In the promo, we can see a board with different statements written on it; and the seniors will have to choose which statement describes or matches the personality of the housemate.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14, October 10, Day 7 written update: Nikki Tamboli become first confirmed contestant of the house

Here, indirectly Rubina Diliak will become the target of the seniors. They will tell Rubina to buckle up and show her real personality as they feel she has been playing the game with a mask on her face. While Hina calls her 'over calculative,' Sidharth feels the Shakti actress is 'too critical.' On the other hand, Gauahar feels that Rubina does not take keep her points clearly, leaving the actress shocked.

Take a look at BB 14 WKV promo here:

Well, with the seniors revealing their views about the freshers, a lot is going to change in the game. While some will take it with a pinch of salt, others are certainly going to react to these judgments made in the first week. It would be interesting to see what Salman Khan has to say about it. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Salman Khan raps Abhinav, Nishant and Sara for being spectators; has an advice for Rubina

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×