Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: Salman Khan SLAMS Rubina Dilaik for disrespecting and going against rules

Salman Khan and Rubina Dilaik will get into an altercation as the host blasts the actress for being disrespectful towards him. Here's what will happen,

Another week has passed in the Bigg Boss 14 house, and it's time for the contestants to get a reality check. Yes, is going to take over the stage today as Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is here. While last time Salman was the 'cool host', today it seems like 'scene paltega' as Salman will show his 'angry man avatar.'

Salman and Rubina Dilaik will get into an intense altercation. He will slam her for being disrespectful and going against the BB 14 rules. It will so happen that Pavitra Punia will read out a task by Bigg Boss. As per the task, contestants have to pick between Rubina and Nikki Tamboli and decide who has more 'garbage ' in their brain. The task will leave Rubina infuriated and she will call out Bigg Boss saying, 'Firstly, I'm not a garbage bin. The leader (Bigg Boss) of the house stating that you have junk in your head, I have an issue with it, and not okay with it.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14, October 17, Day 14 written update: Jaan wins luxury budget; Nikki retains her confirmed status

An angry and irritated Rubina decides to opt-out of the task as she found that task insulting. Later, Salman is seen taking Rubina's class for disobeying and questioning Bigg Boss. Salman taunts Rubina that if such things will happen, maybe the team should get all the things approved from her first before moving ahead. Rubina responds, 'If I'm going to be scolded for my opinion..' Salman interferes, as Rubina's tone and high pitch did not go down well with him. Salman is heard saying, 'Madam, I'm talking to you very respectfully. I'm not a contestant over here. This is wrong, and you will have to face the consequences for it.'

Take a look at the BB 14 WKV promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see how far will Rubina and Salman's argument go. Also, will Rubina have to bear the punishment for going against Bigg Boss? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni REACTS to trolls calling him 'bodyguard' for supporting Jasmin Bhasin

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×