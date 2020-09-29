Bigg Boss 14: Who is Jaan Kumar Sanu? Here’s everything you need to know about FIRST CONTESTANT of the show

During the grand launch of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan had introduced Jaan Kumar Sanu as the first contestant of the popular reality show.

With just days left Bigg Boss 14, the excitement among the fans is palpable. After the phenomenal success of Bigg Boss 13 which was won by Sidharth Shukla, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the new season of the popular reality show. And while it is that time of the year which marks the return of Bigg Boss on the television screens. Interestingly, the launch of Bigg Boss 14 was different unlike other seasons as for the first time in the history of the show, it was a virtual launch for the show.

Yes! Even host was seen giving a virtual performance. Interestingly, ever since Bigg Boss 14 was announced, there have been endless speculations about the contestants of the reality show. However, Salman had added on to everyone’s excitement as he introduced the first contestant of this season – Jaan Kumar Sanu. For the uninitiated, Jaan aka Jayesh Bhattacharya happens to be the youngest son of the renowned playback singer Kumar Sanu and will be guided by BB13 winner Sidharth on the show.

While Jaan has been the talk of the town ever since, here’s everything you want to know about the first contestant of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14:

Jaan has been following his father’s footsteps since childhood and has been singing since the age of 8 and released a music album Tomhra Shunbe Toh.

This young star had also lent his voice for the song Bum Bum Boley from ’s 2007 release Taare Zameen Par.

He rose to fame with the cover song of Dil Mera Churaya Kyun which he had released in 2016. In fact, he is often seen sharing cover versions of popular Bollywood songs.

Jaan’s first original single came early this year and was titled as Tu Sandali.

Apart from singing, Jaan also knows how to play harmonium, tabla, piano and guitar.

Are you excited to watch him on Bigg Boss 14? Share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu introduced as FIRST contestant; Salman Khan appoints Sidharth Shukla as his guide

Share your comment ×