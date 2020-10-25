Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik: Here’s everything you need to know about the actress

Kavita Kaushik, who won millions of hearts with her performance in FIR, is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant.

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss, which started with a bang earlier this month, has been a roller coaster ride so far. The popular reality show witnessed one of the biggest twists so far after seniors , Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan entered the house to challenge the new contestants. Their mind games and new rules did add on to the entertainment quotient of Bigg Boss 14. And while the seniors are now out of the house, the reality show is gearing up for another dhamaka with the entry of the first wild card contestants.

Interestingly, Kavita Kaushik will be seen entering the BB house as a wild card contestant tonight. The actress is known for her wearing her heart on sleeve and has been a household name post her stint in SAB TV’s FIR wherein she played the role of a Haryanvi cop. Kavita is known being unabashedly herself and is often seen making sharp statements on several issues. To note, the actress will be entering the Bigg Boss house with model Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit and their entry is expected to be a game changer.

So, ahead of Kavita Kaushik’s entry in Bigg Boss 14, here’s everything you want to know about the FIR actress:

We all have loved Kavita’s performance as inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR, not many people are aware that she is a daughter of a real cop. Yes! Her father Dinesh Chandra Kaushik happens to be a former CRPF officer

The actress was interested in modelling and anchoring since her college days.

Kavita made her acting debut with Kutumb and made her big screen debut with Ek Hasina Thi.

The actress has earlier participated in celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015 and made the headlines after she stormed out of the stage during the grand finale after comedians from Comedy Nights Bacha had made fun of her

She made her debut in Punjab film industry with 2017 release Vekh Baraatan Challiyan.

Talking about her love life, Kavita was dating television actor Karan Grover and even participated in Nach Baliye 3. Later, she married her best friend Ronnnit Biswas in 2017.

