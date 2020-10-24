Bigg Boss 14: Wild card entrants Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh sizzle as they throw a challenge at each other

After the exit of seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, Bigg Boss 14 will witness its first wild card entries now which is likely to add a new twist in the game.

Bigg Boss 14, which came with some mindboggling twists since the beginning, has been raising its entertainment quotient with every passing day now. After witnessing some high voltage drama in the presence of the seniors – , Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, the freshers have finally taken charge of the BB house and the game and are quite elated about it. But little do they know that another twist is waiting for them that is expected to the change the game once again.

We are talking about the wild card entries. Yes! you read it right. Bigg Boss 14 is set to witness the first wild card entries of the season this weekend. As per the recent promo, Kavita Kaushik of FIR fame and model Naina Singh will be entering the popular reality show as wild card contestants. In the promo, the ladies were seen setting the stage on fire as they threw a dance challenge at each other. Given the attitude both Naina and Kavita were carrying in the promo, it is expected that these new entries will be game changer inside the BB house.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14 promo of first wild card contestants.

Meanwhile, the BB house is already witnessing some intense fights among the contestants, especially Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya. To note, the former Indian Idol singer had claimed that Pavitra has a crush on Abhinav Shukla and this in turn sparked a heated argument between the two. While the lady cried inconsolably over Rahul’s personal attacks, she even threatened to ruin him for his comment.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra calls Rahul 'neech' for his personal attacks; Threatens to 'ruin' him for his remarks

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors Twitter

Share your comment ×