Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik calls Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey ‘Amazing’

Rubina Dilaik is all praise after listening to Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The talk show is going viral with fans.

Bollywood actress , who has carved a niche in the industry, has appeared in the much-awaited Oprah Winfrey’s chat show. In the show, the actress talked about many things and moments of her life. She also talked about her parents, her insecurities, and the recently released memoir titled Unfinished: A Memoir. As her talk show goes viral, appreciation is coming from all corners. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was left amazed after listening to the show and took to her official Twitter handle.

She praised Priyanka Chopra for coming out and speaking on relevant topics. Bigg Boss 14 winners said, “Amazing.’ She even added heart-eyes emoji. In the video clip, Priyanka can be heard speaking about her recently released book. "Just like so many of us, I have grown up watching @Oprah and been so inspired by her story, so to be a guest on her show is pretty special. Also, the fact that she read MY memoir is (lit)," Priyanka had written in her post.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s song Marjaneya has released. It has received an overwhelming response from the audience. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song is a Punjabi number and is produced by Desi Music Factory.

Take a look at Rubina’s tweet:

Amazing https://t.co/3swdfh7BnZ — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) March 21, 2021

It is reported that the actress will be seen making a comeback in her popular show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina also dropped hints about re-entering the show. The actress has shared a picture of her dressed in a red saree and gold jewellery which is apparently her look from Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress was seen playing the powerful lead role of Soumya in the show.

