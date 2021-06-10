Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik gets a cute gift from her fan; THIS is how she reacted

Rubina Dilaik is in Agra currently shooting for her serial. The actress, who is very active on social media, has shared a picture created by a fan and it has left her fans in awe.

Fans go to any extent for their favourite celebrities. They send gifts and also create something different for them just to express their love. Rubina Dilaik, who enjoys a massive fan following, also received a special gift from her fan. One of her fans from Sri Lanka created a doll which is inspired by one of her look in the serial Shakti. The actress was so overwhelmed by the gesture that she shared it on her official Instagram stories and also wrote ‘Wow’. To note, the actress is working in a serial.

In the picture, she is seen wearing a blue and white strip saree and paired with closed sleeves red blouse. The doll has opted for a blush makeup look and sported dark lip colour and a black bindi. She accessorised her look with a pair of huge dangles and a traditional necklace. The fan who made the doll has also posted it on her Instagram handle. Fans reacted to the picture and dropped lovely comments. A user wrote, ‘So beautiful’ while another said, "Congrats she reposted!".

Another fan commented as "This is amazing & beautiful @rubinadilaik see this". It is worth mentioning here that the actress is very popular as ‘Boss Lady’. This title she got in the reality show.

Take a look at the picture here:

She is very active on social media and always motivational videos. Recently, she shared a workout dance video where she was seen dancing after having a nice workout session. Needless to say that she is a fitness lover and encourages everyone to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik talks about the struggles of transgender in pandemic situation and doing her bit for them

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Share your comment ×