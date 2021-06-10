Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik gets a cute gift from her fan; THIS is how she reacted

Fans go to any extent for their favourite celebrities. They send gifts and also create something different for them just to express their love. Rubina Dilaik, who enjoys a massive fan following, also received a special gift from her fan. One of her fans from Sri Lanka created a doll that is inspired by one of her looks in the serial Shakti. The actress was so overwhelmed by the gesture that she shared it on her official Instagram stories and also wrote ‘Wow’. To note, the actress is working in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The doll is wearing a blue and white strip saree with a closed sleeve red blouse. The artist has applied minimal makeup and completed her look with dark lip colour and a black bindi. The doll is also wearing a pair of huge dangles and a traditional necklace. The fan who made the doll has also posted it on her Instagram handle. Fans reacted to the picture and dropped lovely comments. A user wrote, ‘So beautiful’, while another said, "Congrats she reposted!".

Another fan commented, "This is amazing & beautiful @rubinadilaik see this". It is worth mentioning here that the actress is very popular as ‘Boss Lady’. This title she got during her stay in the Bigg Boss house.