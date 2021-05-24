Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is ready to trade her big brands for these beauties; See PICS

Rubina Dilaik has shared a series of pictures showing the pine cones. She was recently recovered from COVID 19.

Rubina Dilaik has recovered from COVID 19. The actress had tested positive and was under home quarantine in Shimla. She has been spending a lot of time with her family. Her husband Abhinav Shukla is in Cape Town and busy shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress was also approached for the show but she rejected the offer. As she is staying with her family currently in Shimla, she has been sharing some breathtaking pictures from the hill station.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared a series of pictures of beautiful pine tree cones. She is happily posing with them and captioned it as ‘I can trade my big brands for these jungle jewels.’ She is seen wearing a pink T-shirt and carrying headphones around her neck. The Bigg Boss 14 winner has zero makeup and has kept her hair open. Huge pine trees can be spotted in her background. Fans have also reacted to the pictures and called her ‘Queen’.

To note, the actress said no to the makers of the reality show because of her daily soap Shakti. “I am committed to my daily soap,” she said.

The actress had recently revealed how she battled the Coronavirus. She said that she kept herself hydrated, ate healthy food, listen to music and also did yoga. Recently, former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant had said that she did not participate in the show due to Abhinav.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik shares happy PICS with family as she ‘recovers from physical & mental strain’ due to COVID 19

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Share your comment ×