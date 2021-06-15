Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik on resuming shoot for ‘Shakti’: I am grateful that I can do what I love

After recovering from COVID 19 and shooting restrictions getting lifted, Rubina Dilaik speaks on getting back to resume the shoot for Shakti. Read further to know more.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik suffered from COVID 19 sometime back. She had a good recovery from the virus and now she is resuming shoot for her Shakti. The shooting for the show was stopped midway due to the second wave of COVID in India and the state of Maharashtra had restricted all shootings in Mumbai. After completing her quarantine phase, Rubina is back on her feet gearing up to resume work. In a chat with Times of India, she recently mentioned how grateful she feels for having work during such a tough time and loving what she does for a living.

While following strict COVID protocols, the shooting has been resumed. Speaking about stepping out to work after a long while Rubina said, “I have always been a workaholic and I truly love my work, and being quarantined made me miss it even more. Though now I am finally stepping out for work after a long gap, and while it is very different with all the new SOP's, protocols, and keeping in mind my own safety after dealing with Covid, I am super happy to be back! I am really enjoying being back on set, getting ready for my scenes, and getting back into character.”

She further spoke about getting an opportunity to work and keeping her passion alive even though the times are tough. “I am grateful that I can do what I love, which is keeping me positive and making this phase a much easier one to deal with because of the amazing work I have on hand,” said Rubina.

Also Read| Rubina Dilaik shares PICS as her show Shakti completes five years; Says ‘Will always be close to my heart’

Share your comment ×