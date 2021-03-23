Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik returns to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki show; Shares new promo

A few days ago Rubina Dilaik had dropped a major hint on her comeback to show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. And now there is confirmed news that she is returning.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is currently basking in the success of her recent music video ‘Marjaneya’. The song also features her husband and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla. The song has been trending on social platforms. Apart from this, there were rumours going on that the actress is set to return to her old show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. But there was no official confirmation. To note, the actress was seen playing the lead role of Soumya in the show and it was quite a powerful role.

And now there is confirmed the news that the show is coming back with Rubina playing the lead role. The show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki will be aired on Colors TV and the promo video has also been released. Colors TV wrote, “Milne wala hai aapko ek pyaara sa surprise! Kya kardi hai inke swaagat ki taiyaari shuru? Dekhiye #Shakti, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par.” In a new promo video, Rubina is seen wearing a white and red saree, as she dances with other women at a religious festival. The video ended with a voiceover saying, “Main aa rahi hoon. Milenge na aap mujhse.”

Well after the promo video was released, her fans were too excited and have been dropping lovely comments.

Milne wala hai aapko ek pyaara sa surprise! Kya kardi hai inke swaagat ki taiyaari shuru?

Dekhiye #Shakti, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot @RubiDilaik pic.twitter.com/QXspP7iT35 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) March 22, 2021

According to a report published in The Times of India, , who was seen playing the role of Harman, was supposed to enter the show, but he changed his plan later following which the makers decided to bring back Rubina.

