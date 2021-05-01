Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik says Abhinav Shukla is unaware that she has tested positive for COVID 19

After testing positive for Coronavirus, Rubina Dilaik has shared that her husband Abhinav Shukla doesn't know about her health status. Check out the details.

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, citizens are facing the biggest health crisis. Several celebrities have also tested positive for the virus, and have informed their fans to stay safe through social media. Rubina Dilaik, who was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 14, also tested positive for the virus. She took to her Instagram handle to give an update on her health amid the pandemic. She wrote a cheerful message for her fans by explaining that she’d be eligible for donating plasma after she recovers from the virus.

Now, the TV actress has revealed that her husband Abhinav Shukla is unaware that she has contracted the virus. She explained that when she got her test results, Abhinav was on a flight back to the city. “He knew that I was unwell but he doesn't know that I have tested positive because he is currently on a flight back to Mumbai,” she added. Rubina said Abhinav was coming back to meet her, however, she is under quarantine. “Once he lands, he will get to know that I have tested positive,” she said. Emphasizing the importance of family, especially during these trying times, the actress added that being around her family gave her courage.

Rubina also spoke about postponing her work commitments to prioritize her health after testing positive for Coronavirus. The actress said she’d get back to fulfill her work requirements as soon as she recovers. “I feel there's nothing beyond my health for me currently,” she explained.

