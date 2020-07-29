Bigg Boss 14: Would you like to see another actor replace Salman Khan as the host this year?

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for the longest possible time. However, do let us know your opinion whether you want him to be replaced by another actor this year.

The last season of Bigg Boss had proved to be one of the most successful ones much to the excitement of the audience. Unlike the previous seasons, the 13th season included only celebrity contestants and hence, the amazing TRPs. And now, the excitement of the fans about Bigg Boss 14 hasn’t faded a bit even during the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown. There have been numerous speculations regarding the brand new season of the show as well as its format.

As the days are passing by, rumours are also rife regarding the contestants who will be possibly a part of the show this time. Right from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta, many well-known celebs were speculated to be a part of Bigg Boss 13. However, most of them have either quashed the rumours or have remained tight-lipped about the same. Well, we will have to wait a little more to know the names of the contestants!

Meanwhile, we all know that has been hosting Bigg Boss for the longest possible time. But what if someone were to replace the superstar this time? Well, of course, ardent fans of the Radhe actor will surely want to see him hosting the reality show again. However, we would still like to know your opinion on whether you would like to see another actor host Bigg Boss 14 this year. Do let us know in the comments section.

