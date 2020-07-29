Bigg Boss 14: Would you like to see another actor replace Salman Khan as the host this year?
The last season of Bigg Boss had proved to be one of the most successful ones much to the excitement of the audience. Unlike the previous seasons, the 13th season included only celebrity contestants and hence, the amazing TRPs. And now, the excitement of the fans about Bigg Boss 14 hasn’t faded a bit even during the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown. There have been numerous speculations regarding the brand new season of the show as well as its format.
As the days are passing by, rumours are also rife regarding the contestants who will be possibly a part of the show this time. Right from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta, many well-known celebs were speculated to be a part of Bigg Boss 13. However, most of them have either quashed the rumours or have remained tight-lipped about the same. Well, we will have to wait a little more to know the names of the contestants!
Meanwhile, we all know that Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for the longest possible time. But what if someone were to replace the superstar this time? Well, of course, ardent fans of the Radhe actor will surely want to see him hosting the reality show again. However, we would still like to know your opinion on whether you would like to see another actor host Bigg Boss 14 this year. Do let us know in the comments section.
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
I dont understand What is happening in our country. People are becoming banana republic whose work is just to follow what they learnt from thier fame.whether right or wrong doesn't matter.if they see any post they start poking thier nose into it. If people r belonging to same industry here n there they may met whats a big deal.also nepotism game is going bigger in industry if the same trend go continue then this entertainment industry will see huge disaster. Its not about favouring one personality its about truth. We want Salman to host this season.as he does it well.
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
Yes for a change...and I wud luv to c either Ranvijay or Rohit Shetty as host of BB
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
I think big boss should be shutdown..
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
New host comedian and loyal
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
No
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
Bhai JAAN good host ever
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
Always salman khan
Anonymous 1 hour ago
nope! Nobody has that command other than Salman
Anonymous 1 hour ago
ye$ salman khan is very good host
Anonymous 1 hour ago
When he will die I’ll celebrate
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Yes I don’t want to see his face
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Change the host.