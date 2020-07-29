  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Would you like to see another actor replace Salman Khan as the host this year?

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for the longest possible time. However, do let us know your opinion whether you want him to be replaced by another actor this year.
54164 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 06:02 am
Bigg Boss 14: Would you like to see another actor replace Salman Khan as the host this year?Bigg Boss 14: Would you like to see another actor replace Salman Khan as the host this year?
The last season of Bigg Boss had proved to be one of the most successful ones much to the excitement of the audience. Unlike the previous seasons, the 13th season included only celebrity contestants and hence, the amazing TRPs. And now, the excitement of the fans about Bigg Boss 14 hasn’t faded a bit even during the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown. There have been numerous speculations regarding the brand new season of the show as well as its format.

As the days are passing by, rumours are also rife regarding the contestants who will be possibly a part of the show this time. Right from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta, many well-known celebs were speculated to be a part of Bigg Boss 13. However, most of them have either quashed the rumours or have remained tight-lipped about the same. Well, we will have to wait a little more to know the names of the contestants!

Meanwhile, we all know that Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for the longest possible time. But what if someone were to replace the superstar this time? Well, of course, ardent fans of the Radhe actor will surely want to see him hosting the reality show again. However, we would still like to know your opinion on whether you would like to see another actor host Bigg Boss 14 this year. Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Akshay Kumar

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

I dont understand What is happening in our country. People are becoming banana republic whose work is just to follow what they learnt from thier fame.whether right or wrong doesn't matter.if they see any post they start poking thier nose into it. If people r belonging to same industry here n there they may met whats a big deal.also nepotism game is going bigger in industry if the same trend go continue then this entertainment industry will see huge disaster. Its not about favouring one personality its about truth. We want Salman to host this season.as he does it well.

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Yes for a change...and I wud luv to c either Ranvijay or Rohit Shetty as host of BB

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

I think big boss should be shutdown..

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

New host comedian and loyal

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

No

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Bhai JAAN good host ever

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

Always salman khan

Anonymous 1 hour ago

nope! Nobody has that command other than Salman

Anonymous 1 hour ago

ye$ salman khan is very good host

Anonymous 1 hour ago

When he will die I’ll celebrate

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Yes I don’t want to see his face

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Change the host.

