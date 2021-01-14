Bigg Boss 14: Yashraj Mukhate is back with another rap on Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant & leaves netizens in splits

Yashraj Mukhate has once again created a hilarious rap on Rakhi Sawant’s dialogue from Bigg Boss 14. Take a look.

After the huge success of Rasode Mein Kaun Thi, Biggini Shoot, Kya Karu Mein Itni Sundar hu toh, Tauda kutta tommy, music producer Yashraj Mukhate is once again back with another rap. And this time, he has made a mashup of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant's dialogues when someone had thrown her bottle in the swimming pool and to add a fun element he has also included Arshi Khan. The new track has left netizens in spilts. The video is trending and garnering a lot of attention on social media.

Yashraj has created a track from the recent episode which shows Rakhi screaming at the housemates and asking who threw her bottle in the swimming pool. In the video, she is saying, “Kisne meri bottle paani mein phenki? Kya ye saandhni thi? Ye saandhni thi? Ye saandhni thi? Jisne meri bottle paani mein phenki, usko aisa bawasir hoga vo tatti nai karpaiga”. Yashraj adds some peppy music to these dialogues. He even added Arshi Khan laughing at Rakhi Sawant’s accusation.

had also shown this video to Rakhi and other housemates during an eviction episode. Everyone was laughing on the video and Rakhi Sawant also enjoyed the track.

Watch the video here:

Earlier also Yashraj had created a track on Rakhi’s dialogues ‘Charsulli gardulli tu kya hai?’ The video had also gone viral in no time. Shehnaaz Gill’s epic dialogues ‘Tauda kutta tommy’ is still trending. Many people have recreated this video and shared it on social media.

Credits :Color TV twitter

