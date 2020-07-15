  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: YHM’s Shireen Mirza on participating in Salman Khan’s show: It’s too early to comment on it

Shireen Mirza, who is known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14.
Post the stupendous success of Bigg Boss 13, the fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of the popular reality show. And looks like the countdown for Bigg Boss 14 has begun as according to media reports, the show is likely to hit the television screens in September this year. As the fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 14, the speculations about the celebrity contestants of the show have been rife. Several celebs have been rumoured to be participating in Salman Khan’s show.

Amid this, Shireen Mirza, who rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has also been among the speculated contestants of Bigg Boss 14. While her fans must be excited, the actress has added up to the excitement and stated that it’s too early for her to say anything on this. Furthermore, Shireen also stated that if she participates in the show, the audience will get an opportunity to see her as a different person. “It’s too early to comment anything on my participation in the reality TV show BiggBoss 14. However, if I do, people will see me as a different person. Though I follow the show and I love watching it, but I'm really not sure about me doing the show,” Shireen told Times of India.

Meanwhile, Shireen asserted that her YHM co-star Karan Patel is a perfect fit for the popular reality show and can be a tough competition for everyone. “From jhagde (fights) to entertainment, woh sab kar sakta hai. He’s funny and also a no-nonsense person. He can be a strong competition to many,” she added.

To note, apart from Shireen, several celebs including Adhyayan Suman, Nia Sharma, Rajeev Sen, Vivian Dsena etc have also been rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss 14.

