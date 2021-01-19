Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan takes a jibe at those questioning his equation with Pavitra Punia: They are fake

Bigg Boss 14 housemates were in for a shock when Eijaz Khan suddenly made an exit from the house. In one of his recent interviews, he talks about Pavitra Punia.

Eijaz Khan was the first contestant to step inside the Bigg Boss 14 house on the day of its premiere. After having survived the journey for more than 100 days, the actor suddenly made an exit from the BB house owing to his prior work commitments. Though there are chances of his return, the aforementioned series of events left the housemates as well as his fans emotional. As of now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the show as his proxy.

The actor’s equation with co-contestant Pavitra Punia is known to everyone. What initially started off with differences of opinions and arguments later transformed into love! One could clearly see the emotional side of Eijaz when Pavitra was evicted from the house. Moreover, his joy knew no bounds when she came to visit him during the family week. Both even ended up confessing their love for each other. Now that the actor is out of the house, he talks about his equation with her.

Eijaz begins by stating that the actress is quite soft-hearted and a caring person. He also states that she has been, in fact, cooking for him! The actor reveals that his fourth call after leaving the house was to none other than Pavitra Punia herself. While talking to TOI, he quotes, “After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid.” In the same interview, Eijaz Khan takes a jibe at those who questioned his equation with her. He terms those people as ‘fake.’ The actor further reveals that both of them have met each other’s brothers. He ends up saying that he loves her but states that he won’t refine or label it as of now.

Credits :Times of India

